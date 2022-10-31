BMO Capital Markets Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.28.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$18.26 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$18.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

