CIBC Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.28.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

