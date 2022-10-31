Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFY. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.20.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.40. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.84. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

