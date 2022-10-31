Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.33.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
TSE:CTS opened at C$5.72 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
