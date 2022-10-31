Raymond James Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$101.06.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$100.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$86.12 and a one year high of C$106.93. The firm has a market cap of C$93.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5704557 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

