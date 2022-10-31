ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB dropped their target price on ATCO from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.56.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

ACO.X stock opened at C$42.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$39.80 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.13.

Insider Transactions at ATCO

ATCO Company Profile

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.