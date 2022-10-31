TD Securities Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$41.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.30.

CCO opened at C$32.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.66. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a PE ratio of 219.93. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$23.03 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.02.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

