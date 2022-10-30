Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.