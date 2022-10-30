CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $132.50 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

