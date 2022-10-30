Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Stryker by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

SYK stock opened at $229.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

