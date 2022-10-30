Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $72.85 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

