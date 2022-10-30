IFG Advisory LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

