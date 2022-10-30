IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Stryker Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $229.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.