Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $836.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $839.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

