Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.99.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of BXP opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

