Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $119.24 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.