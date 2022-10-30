TD Asset Management Inc. Has $22.81 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

IQV opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

