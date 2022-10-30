TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,150 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 922.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $30.16 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

