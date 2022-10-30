TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,996 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.04 and its 200 day moving average is $439.69.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

