MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.25.

MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

