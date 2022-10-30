1,995 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Progressive by 24.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,915,000 after purchasing an additional 854,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

