TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Match Group worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.39.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

