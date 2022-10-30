Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,314,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,710,000 after buying an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.