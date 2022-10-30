TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

AEP stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

