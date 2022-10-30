Aviva PLC Purchases 127,161 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,161 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Edison International Stock Up 3.2 %

EIX stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

