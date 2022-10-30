Aviva PLC Boosts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 346,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,043,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.70.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

