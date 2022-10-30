Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $427.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.75. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

