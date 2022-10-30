Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Generac worth $67,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Generac by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $116.70 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Generac to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

