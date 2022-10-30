Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $66,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.5 %

LULU stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.87.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

