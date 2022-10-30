CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 395.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 860,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 384.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,006,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 798,885 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

