Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

