IFG Advisory LLC Has $363,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

