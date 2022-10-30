IFG Advisory LLC Has $299,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

