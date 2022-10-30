Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.57 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

