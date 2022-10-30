Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.