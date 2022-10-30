Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.7 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $224.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

