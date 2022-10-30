IFG Advisory LLC Buys 125 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $193.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.13.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

