PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of PPL worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Price Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.51 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

