Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $836.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.76. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $839.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.33.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.