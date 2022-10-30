NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.