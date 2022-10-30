Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

