Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,629,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

