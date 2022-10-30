Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,910 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

