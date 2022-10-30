Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,675 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

