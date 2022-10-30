Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $4,547,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.