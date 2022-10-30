TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

