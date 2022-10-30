Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,633 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

