Aviva PLC Purchases 3,204 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

