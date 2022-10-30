TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

