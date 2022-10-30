Aviva PLC Has $15.82 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 880.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Alleghany worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 8.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.7% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Price Performance

Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $842.97 and a 200-day moving average of $837.97.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.